Kultur

30. Dezember 2016 | 19:54 Uhr

Top Ten : iTunes-Album-Charts

Woche vom 23.12. bis 29.12.2016

Platz Titel Interpret Label
1 Weihnachten (Neue Deluxe Version) Helene Fischer Polydor/Island
2 The Christmas Album 2016 Various Artists Legacy Recordings
3 Ladies & Gentlemen George Michael Epic
4 Advanced Chemistry Beginner Vertigo/Capitol
5 MegaHits 2017 - Die Erste Various Artists Universal Music Strategic Marketing
6 Tape Mark Forster Four Music Productions
7 Imperator (Super Deluxe Edition) Kollegah Alpha Music Empire/WM Germany
8 A Pentatonix Christmas Pentatonix RCA Records Label
9 Christmas (Deluxe Special Edition) Michael Bublé 143/Reprise
10 Folge 184: und der Hexengarten Die drei ??? Europa

Quelle: iTunes

erstellt am 30.Dez.2016 | 18:50 Uhr

