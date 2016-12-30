Top Ten : iTunes-Album-Charts
Woche vom 23.12. bis 29.12.2016
|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret
|Label
|1
|Weihnachten (Neue Deluxe Version)
|Helene Fischer
|Polydor/Island
|2
|The Christmas Album 2016
|Various Artists
|Legacy Recordings
|3
|Ladies & Gentlemen
|George Michael
|Epic
|4
|Advanced Chemistry
|Beginner
|Vertigo/Capitol
|5
|MegaHits 2017 - Die Erste
|Various Artists
|Universal Music Strategic Marketing
|6
|Tape
|Mark Forster
|Four Music Productions
|7
|Imperator (Super Deluxe Edition)
|Kollegah
|Alpha Music Empire/WM Germany
|8
|A Pentatonix Christmas
|Pentatonix
|RCA Records Label
|9
|Christmas (Deluxe Special Edition)
|Michael Bublé
|143/Reprise
|10
|Folge 184: und der Hexengarten
|Die drei ???
|Europa
Quelle: iTunes
Gefällt Ihnen dieser Beitrag? Dann teilen Sie ihn bitte in den sozialen Medien - und folgen uns auch auf Facebook:
Diskutieren Sie mit.Leserkommentare anzeigen