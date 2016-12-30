zur Navigation springen

Facebook  | Newsletter

immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Anzeigen

Login | ePaper

Kultur

30. Dezember 2016 | 19:54 Uhr

Top Ten : iTunes-Single-Charts

vom

Woche vom 23.12. bis 29.12.

Platz Vorwoche Interpret Label
1 Chöre Mark Forster Four Music Productions
2 Human Rag'n'Bone Man Columbia
3 Rockabye Clean Bandit Atlantic Records UK
4 Hallelujah Pentatonix Feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie CA Records Label
5 Shed a Light Robin Schulz & David Guetta Feat. Cheat Codes Tonspiel
6 24K Magic Bruno Mars Atlantic Records
7 Mercy Shawn Mendes Island Records
8 The Sound of Silence Disturbed Reprise
9 Wenn sie tanzt Max Giesinger BMG Rights Management
10 Scars to Your Beautiful Alessia Cara EP Entertainment, LLC/Def Jam

Quelle: iTunes

zur Startseite

von
erstellt am 30.Dez.2016 | 18:46 Uhr

Gefällt Ihnen dieser Beitrag? Dann teilen Sie ihn bitte in den sozialen Medien - und folgen uns auch auf Facebook:

Themen zu diesem Artikel:

Diskutieren Sie mit.

Leserkommentare anzeigen

zur Startseite