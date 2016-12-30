Top Ten : iTunes-Single-Charts
Woche vom 23.12. bis 29.12.
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Interpret
|Label
|1
|Chöre
|Mark Forster
|Four Music Productions
|2
|Human
|Rag'n'Bone Man
|Columbia
|3
|Rockabye
|Clean Bandit
|Atlantic Records UK
|4
|Hallelujah
|Pentatonix Feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
|CA Records Label
|5
|Shed a Light
|Robin Schulz & David Guetta Feat. Cheat Codes
|Tonspiel
|6
|24K Magic
|Bruno Mars
|Atlantic Records
|7
|Mercy
|Shawn Mendes
|Island Records
|8
|The Sound of Silence
|Disturbed
|Reprise
|9
|Wenn sie tanzt
|Max Giesinger
|BMG Rights Management
|10
|Scars to Your Beautiful
|Alessia Cara
|EP Entertainment, LLC/Def Jam
Quelle: iTunes
