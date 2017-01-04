zur Navigation springen

Facebook  | Newsletter

immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Anzeigen

Login | ePaper

Kultur

04. Januar 2017 | 16:40 Uhr

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)

vom

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/en
1. ( 2.) A Pentatonix Christmas Pentatonix
2. ( 3.) Starboy The Weeknd
3. ( 2.) 24K Bruno Mars
4. ( 4.) 4 Your Eyez Only J.Cole
5. ( 7.) Hamilton: AnAmerican Musical Original Broadway Cast
6. (10.) Moana Soundtrack
7. ( - ) Blurryface Twenty One Pilots
8. ( - ) Views Drake
9. ( 5.) That's Christmas To Me Pentatonix
10. ( - ) Suicide Squad: The Album Soundtrack
zur Startseite

von
erstellt am 04.Jan.2017 | 15:58 Uhr

Gefällt Ihnen dieser Beitrag? Dann teilen Sie ihn bitte in den sozialen Medien - und folgen uns auch auf Facebook:

Themen zu diesem Artikel:

Diskutieren Sie mit.

Leserkommentare anzeigen

zur Startseite