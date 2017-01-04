Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|1.
|( 2.)
|A Pentatonix Christmas
|Pentatonix
|2.
|( 3.)
|Starboy
|The Weeknd
|3.
|( 2.)
|24K
|Bruno Mars
|4.
|( 4.)
|4 Your Eyez Only
|J.Cole
|5.
|( 7.)
|Hamilton: AnAmerican Musical
|Original Broadway Cast
|6.
|(10.)
|Moana
|Soundtrack
|7.
|( - )
|Blurryface
|Twenty One Pilots
|8.
|( - )
|Views
|Drake
|9.
|( 5.)
|That's Christmas To Me
|Pentatonix
|10.
|( - )
|Suicide Squad: The Album
|Soundtrack
