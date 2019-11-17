Im Alter von 81 Jahren : Chronist der "Swinging Sixties": Fotograf Terry O'Neill gestorben
Seine Fotos von den Beatles, Rolling Stones, Brigitte Bardot oder Sean Connery machten ihn berühmt.
London | Er wurde mit Aufnahmen der Beatles oder der Rolling Stones aus den 1960er-Jahren berühmt: Im Alter von 81 Jahren ist der britische Fotograf Terry O'Neill am Samstag nach langer Krankheit gestorben. Dies teilte seine Agentur Iconic Images am Sonntag mit. "Als eine der größten Fotografie-Ikonen der letzten 60 Jahre werden seine legendären Bilder für immer in unseren Erinnerungen, aber auch in unseren Herzen und Köpfen präsent bleiben", hieß es in der Mitteilung.
View this post on Instagram
It is with a heavy heart that Iconic Images announces the passing of Terry Oâ™Neill, CBE. â¢ Terry was a class act, quick witted and filled with charm. Anyone who was lucky enough to know or work with him can attest to his generosity and modesty. As one of the most iconic photographers of the last 60 years, his legendary pictures will forever remain imprinted in our memories as well as in our hearts and minds.
A post shared by Terry O'Neill CBE (@terryoneillofficial) on
Bewegte sich in der Welt der Berühmtheiten
In den 60er-Jahren galt O'Neill als Chronist der "Swinging Sixties" in London, wo er sich in der Welt von Musikern, Models und anderen Berühmtheiten bewegte. Er porträtierte Schauspieler wie Michael Caine, Sean Connery, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor und Brigitte Bardot und machte berühmte Aufnahmen von Frank Sinatra. Später arbeitete er mit Musikern wie Elton John, David Bowie und Amy Winehouse zusammen.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday Brigitte Bardot! â¢ Frames from the original contact sheet taken on the set of âLes Petroleusesâ™ a.k.a. âThe Legend of Frenchie Kingâ™, directed by Christian-Jaque in Spain, 1971. â¢ #iconicimages #terryoneill #brigittebardot #actress #french #film #movie #onset #filmphotography #blackandwhite #contactsheet #35mm #1971 #70s #seventies #lespetroleuses #legendoffrenchieking #spain #moviephotography #portrait
A post shared by Terry O'Neill CBE (@terryoneillofficial) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday Mick Jagger! Photo taken in July 1964. â¢ #iconicimages #terryoneill #mickjagger #rollingstones #music #musicphotography #photography #onthisday #1964 #60s #sixties #portrait #closeup #rocknroll #jagger
A post shared by Terry O'Neill CBE (@terryoneillofficial) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to Sean Connery! â¢ Photographed peering through a camera on the set of the James Bond film âDiamonds Are Foreverâ™, Las Vegas, 1971. â¢ Available as limited edition fine art prints â¢ #iconicimages #terryoneill #seanconnery #actor #onset #photography #jamesbond #bond #blackandwhite #film #movie #filmphotography #diamondsareforever #007 #lasvegas #1971 #70s #seventies #happybirthday #otd
A post shared by Terry O'Neill CBE (@terryoneillofficial) on
View this post on Instagram
A recently discovered colour portrait of English pop singer Elton John wearing cloud-shaped glasses, circa 1975. â¢ Featured in the new publication "Elton John by Terry O'Neill: The definitive portrait, with unseen images" available in all good book stores. â¢ Limited edition, fine art prints of Elton John are available to purchase with @iconicimagesgallery â¢ #iconicimages #terryoneill #eltonjohn #music #musicphotography #english #1975 #70s #seventies #portrait #singer #songwriter #elton #colour #vintage #photography #pop
A post shared by Terry O'Neill CBE (@terryoneillofficial) on
Einige Ehejaare mit Schauspielerin Faye Dunaway
O'Neill war einige Jahre mit der Schauspielerin Faye Dunaway verheiratet. Eines seiner berühmtesten Fotos zeigt sie am Morgen nach ihrem Oscar-Gewinn für "Network" 1977 am Pool sitzend.
View this post on Instagram
Next month, one of my most well-known photos will be 40! Here's Faye Dunaway by the Beverly Hills Hotel pool in 1977, following her Oscar win for her role in 'Network'. #iconicimages #terryoneill #fayedunaway #oscar #academyawards #beverlyhills #beverlyhillshotel #pool #colour #photography #network #1977 #70s #dunaway #movie #film
A post shared by Terry O'Neill CBE (@terryoneillofficial) on
Seine Werke seien heute in zahlreichen Museen und Galerien weltweit zu sehen, hieß es in dem Nachruf. 2019 wurde O'Neill 'mit dem Orden "Commander of the British Empire" für Verdienste um die Fotografie ausgezeichnet.
