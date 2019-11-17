Im Alter von 81 Jahren : Chronist der "Swinging Sixties": Fotograf Terry O'Neill gestorben

View this post on Instagram

It is with a heavy heart that Iconic Images announces the passing of Terry Oâ™Neill, CBE. â¢ Terry was a class act, quick witted and filled with charm. Anyone who was lucky enough to know or work with him can attest to his generosity and modesty. As one of the most iconic photographers of the last 60 years, his legendary pictures will forever remain imprinted in our memories as well as in our hearts and minds.