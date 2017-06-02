zur Navigation springen

Facebook  | Newsletter

immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Anzeigen

Login | ePaper

Kultur

02. Juni 2017 | 17:37 Uhr

Top Ten : iTunes-Single-Charts

vom

Woche vom 26.05. bis 01.06

Platz Titel Interpret Label
1 Despacito Luis Fonsi (feat. Daddy Yankee) UMLE - Latino
2 OK Robin Schulz (feat. James Blunt) WM Germany
3 Herzbeben Helene Fischer Polydor
4 No Roots Alice Merton Paper Plane Records Int.
5 Little Hollywood Alle Farben & Janieck b1
6 SÚBEME LA RADIO Enrique Iglesias RCA Records/Sony Music International/Sony Music Latin
7 Chasing Highs Alma Virgin
8 Despacito (Remix) Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Republic/UMLE
9 Tuesday Burak Yeter SBA Production
10 Ist da jemand Adel Tawil Island Records

Quelle: iTunes

zur Startseite

von
erstellt am 02.Jun.2017 | 17:23 Uhr

Gefällt Ihnen dieser Beitrag? Dann teilen Sie ihn bitte in den sozialen Medien - und folgen uns auch auf Facebook:

Themen zu diesem Artikel:

Diskutieren Sie mit.

Leserkommentare anzeigen

zur Startseite