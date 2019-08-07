immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Vergabe Nord | Anzeigen

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben

prignitzer.de von
07. August 2019, 15:38 Uhr

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( - ) The Search NF
2. ( - ) The Big Day Chance The Rapper
3. ( 1.) No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran
4. ( 3.) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? / Billie Eilish
5. ( 6.) Indigo Chris Brown
6. ( 4.) 7 (EP) Lil Nas X
7. ( 7.) Cuz I Love You Lizzo
8. ( - ) Dum And Dummer Key Glock & Young Dolph
9. ( - ) FEVER DREAM Of Monsters And Men
10. ( 5.) Dreamville & J. Cole: Revenge Of The Dreamers III Various Artists

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

