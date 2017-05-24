zur Navigation springen

Kultur

24. Mai 2017 | 15:25 Uhr

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)

vom

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/en
1. ( 1.) Despacito Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
2. ( 2.) That's What I Like Bruno Mars
3. ( 3.) I'm The One DJ Khaled feast. Justin Bieber, Quavo,
Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne
4. ( 4.) Shape Of You Ed Sheeran
5. ( 5.) Humble Kendrick Lamar
6. ( 7.) Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
7. ( 6.) Mask Off Future
8. ( 8.) XO Tour Llif3 Lil Uzi Vert
9. ( 9.) Stay Zedd & Alessia Cara
10. ( - ) Malibu Miley Cyrus
von
erstellt am 24.Mai.2017 | 14:32 Uhr

