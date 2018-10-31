immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Anzeigen

US-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)

prignitzer.de von
31. Oktober 2018, 15:49 Uhr aktualisiert vor 47 Minuten

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( 1.) Girls Like You Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
2. ( 7.) Sicko Mode Travis Scott
3. ( 3.) Lucid Dreams Juice WRLD
4. ( 6.) Happier Marshmello & Bastille
5. ( 4.) Better Now Post Malone
6. ( 2.) ZEZE Kodak Black Featuring Travis Scott & Offset
7. ( 9.) Youngblood 5 Seconds Of Summer
8. ( 8.) Drip Too Hard Lil Baby & Gunna
9. ( - ) Sunflower Post Malone & Swae Lee
10. ( - ) Love Lies Khalid & Normani
zur Startseite

Gefällt Ihnen dieser Beitrag? Dann teilen Sie ihn bitte in den sozialen Medien - und folgen uns auch auf Facebook:

Diskutieren Sie mit.

Leserkommentare anzeigen




zur Startseite