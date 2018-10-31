US-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( 1.)
|Girls Like You
|Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
|2.
|( 7.)
|Sicko Mode
|Travis Scott
|3.
|( 3.)
|Lucid Dreams
|Juice WRLD
|4.
|( 6.)
|Happier
|Marshmello & Bastille
|5.
|( 4.)
|Better Now
|Post Malone
|6.
|( 2.)
|ZEZE
|Kodak Black Featuring Travis Scott & Offset
|7.
|( 9.)
|Youngblood
|5 Seconds Of Summer
|8.
|( 8.)
|Drip Too Hard
|Lil Baby & Gunna
|9.
|( - )
|Sunflower
|Post Malone & Swae Lee
|10.
|( - )
|Love Lies
|Khalid & Normani
