Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)

prignitzer.de von
19. Juni 2019, 16:24 Uhr

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( 1.) Old Town Road Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
2. ( 2.) Bad Guy Billie Eilish
3. ( 3.) Talk Khalid
4. ( 5.) Sucker Jonas Brothers
5. ( 4.) I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
6. ( 6.) Wow. Post Malone
7. ( 7.) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) Post Malone & Swae Lee
8. ( 8.) Suge DaBaby
9. ( - ) No Guidance Chris Brown Feat. Drake
10. ( 9.) Dancing With A Stranger Sam Smith & Normani
