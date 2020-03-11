Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/in
|1.
|( 1.)
|The Box
|Roddy Ricch
|2.
|( 2.)
|Life Is Good
|Future Featuring Drake
|3.
|( 5.)
|Don't Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|4.
|( 3.)
|Circles
|Post Malone
|5.
|( - )
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|6.
|( 6.)
|Roxanne
|Arizona Zervas
|7.
|( 8.)
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|8.
|( 7.)
|Dance Monkey
|Tones And I
|9.
|( 9.)
|Memories
|Maroon 5
|10.
|( - )
|Intentions
|Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
