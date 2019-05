Zum Muttertag : Herzogin Meghan gratuliert Müttern mit Babyfüßchen-Foto

View this post on Instagram

Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Motherâ™s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Motherâ™s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from âœlandsâ: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal