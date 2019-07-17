Ryan-Gosling-Doppelgänger : Laschet fragt seinen Modeblogger-Sohn nach Krawatten-Tipps
Der Ministerpräsident von NRW Armin Laschet vertraut dem modischen Rat seines Sohnes – der ist Modeblogger.
Aachen | Nordrhein-Westfalens Ministerpräsident Armin Laschet (CDU) lässt sich von seinem Sohn hin und wieder Krawatten-Tipps geben. "Er hat drei Vorschläge gemacht und ich habe eine ausgesucht", sagte Johannes Laschet, der mit seinem Vater am Dienstag zur Media Night des jährlichen, internationalen CHIO-Reitturniers nach Aachen kam.
Armin Laschet trug eine dunkelblaue Krawatte mit pinkfarbenem Muster. Sein Sohn selbst hatte sich für eine grün gestreifte Variante und eine gelb getönte Sonnenbrille entschieden.
Model für Herrenmode
Laschet junior ist auf Instagram als Modeblogger aktiv. Dort präsentiert er klassische Herrenmode und hat rund 84.200 Follower.
The streets of italy in summer have a nostalgic atmosphere. The old architecture, the little cafÃ©s and trattorias and the sound of the city makes it a special place. In moments like this, a fine pipe with italian blend tobacco makes it even better and to enjoy the lifestyle together with good friends. Pipe by @vauen_pipes #timeforavauen _________________________________________ Anzeige Shot by @chico_worldwide
Der 30-Jährige wurde auch durch seine Ähnlichkeit mit dem Schauspieler Ryan Gosling bekannt.
What is your opinion on fall-style inspired outfits? Personally i like the colors and the chance to layer the clothes. Especially a fine sweater is significant, when you want to dress accordingly to the weather. Here i am wearing a pullover from @falke , which is made out of high quality cashmere yarn. A comfortable and breathable piece for autumn. â¢ Anzeige/Advertisement ____________________________________________________ Shot by @vintagebursche
