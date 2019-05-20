Mit Kindern nach draußen : Neue Fotos der royalen Rasselbande – und Erziehungstipps von Herzogin Kate

View this post on Instagram

90% of our adult brains are developed before the age of 5 and what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops. Thatâ™s why I think itâ™s so important, whether weâ™re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really young age. I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden is a natural, creative place for them to play. I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together. #ChelseaFlowerShow