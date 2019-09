Gang über früheres Minenfeld : Prinz Harry auf den Spuren von Diana: "Unglaublich emotional"

View this post on Instagram

âœItâ™s incredibly emotional to follow in the footsteps of my mother... If 20 years ago she hadnâ™t done what she did, this would still be a minefield. To see this as a thriving community is amazing.â â“ The Duke of Sussex Above, some words from The Duke of Sussex as he spoke candidly today about his experience retracing his motherâ™s visit to Angola in 1997. He was able to see firsthand more of the legacy she left on the world. Princess Diana brought global attention to the issue of landmines and helped change the future for this community in Huambo, and many more like it. This afternoon, 22 years later, The Duke was able to walk the same path, but now rather than walking amongst mines, he was able to walk among a bustling community with schools, colleges and small businesses. Earlier today The Duke joined @thehalotrust to once again highlight the issue of landmines that still threatens more than 60 million people worldwide. #RoyalVisitAngola Video © SussexRoyal