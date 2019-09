Stellungnahme zu Vorwürfen : Prinz Harry spürt "Flugscham": Darum fliegt er dennoch im Privatjet

View this post on Instagram

I am deeply distressed by todayâ™s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussexâ™s private stay at my home in Nice last week. Prince Harryâ™s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Dianaâ™s untimely death. After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harryâ™s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprintâ„¢ I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghanâ™s commitment to charity and Iâ™m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.