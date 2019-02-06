Erfolgreicher Instagram-Kanal : Was wäre, wenn Stars ihr jüngeres Ich treffen würden?
Was würden Sie tun, wenn Sie Ihr junges Ich treffen würden? Künstler Ard Gelinck hat sich dem Szenario angenommen.
Amsterdam | Auf seiner Instagram-Seite präsentiert der Künstler seine Schöpfungen – sie zeigen bekannte Musiker, Schauspieler und sonstige Stars und Sternchen bei einer hypothetischen Begegnung. Seine Photoshop-Fähigkeiten haben dabei mitunter ansehnliche Werke hervorgebracht. Eine Auswahl:
Jennifer Aniston:
Elton John:
Cher:
Bruce Springsteen:
Justin Timberlake:
Christina Applegate:
David Bowie:
Elvis Presley:
Tina Turner:
Rob Lowe:
Phil Collins:
