Kardashian, Cyrus und Co. : So kreativ sind US-Promis in Quarantäne

So today was a hug day at the Golding house hold, we became foster parents for this little pup Stella. Sadly with Covid 19 alot of the adoption shelters still need to find homes for these beauty's, what better way to share your home in quarantine than with a loving fuzzball. Our friend @oliviamunn has been such an amazing advocate for pets that need homes. so with help from @wag, @greatergoodorg, @startanimalrescue and @robertvillaneda we found our perfect match in Stella! Of course during our whole interaction we kept a safe distance and made sure to wear protective equipment, it's still so doable even in this challenging time ï¸ï¸ If your interested in fostering in LA the link will be in my bio