Französische Luxusmarke : Gummi-Couture: Saint Laurent verkauft neuerdings Kondome

View this post on Instagram

Alexander Wang and Trojan Condoms today unveil a limited-edition âœProtect Your Wangâ capsule collection as a continuation of the brandsâ™ commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community and celebrating Pride. The capsule and condom is now available in the link in our bio and at our SoHo, New York flagship and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the LGBT Center of New York to support the organizationâ™s sexual health programs. To celebrate #ProtectYourWang, we invite you to join us at #NYCPride2018 where we will be part of the march in a custom-made Alexander Wang x Trojan Condoms float.