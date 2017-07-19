Hits für iPhone und iPad : Game-Charts: Zwischen Rennbahn, Lava und falschen Urhebern
Ein Kinderspiel aus alten Tagen erobert das Netz und die iOS-Charts. Eine hochwertige Motorsport-Simulation lässt die Herzen der Rennsport-Fans höher schlagen. Und das Zitate-Quiz eines bekannten Autors sorgt für unterhaltsame Spielerunden mit Freunden.
Die iOS-Charts sind bunt gemischt - Action, Rätseln, Ernten oder «Stadt, Land, Fluss». Drei Apps stechen dabei hervor.
«The Floor is Lava» - aus dem Kinderspiel ist ein Netz-Hit geworden. Wie in der vergangenen Woche ist das Spiel eine der meistelanden iOS-Apps in Deutschland. Nicht nur Kinder und Jugendliche nutzen die witzige App (kostenlos). Auch Erwachsene spielen mit, wenn es heißt «The Floor is Lava» und sich alle so schnell wie möglich auf einen Gegenstand stürzen, um den Boden - die Lava - nicht zu berühren.
Autos warten, Sponsoren suchen und Rennen meistern: Seit einigen Tagen ist die «Motorsport Manager Mobile 2»-App online. Die mit 4,49 Euro teure App ist zwar nicht ganz günstig, aber für Rennsportliebhaber jeden Cent wert.
Wer den Kult-Autoren der Känguru-Chroniken, Marc-Uwe Kling, mag, wird diese App lieben. Bei «Game of Quotes» ordnet man Zitate der Weltgeschichte einem falschen Urheber zu und kreiert so witzige Verknüpfungen. Man kann das Spiel auch mit Freunden spielen und dabei seinen Witz-O-Meter in die Höhe treiben.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Motorsport Manager Mobile 2
|Playsport Games Ltd
|4,49
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Game of Quotes
|Studio Kalliope GmbH
|1,99
|4
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Assassin's Creed Identity
|Ubisoft
|0,49
|6
|Tank Hero
|Clapfoot Inc.
|0,49
|7
|MONOPOLY Game
|Electronic Arts
|1,09
|8
|FRAMED 2
|Loveshack
|0,99
|9
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|10
|Bike Race Pro - Besten Motorrad Spiele
|Top Free Games
|0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wort Guru
|Zentertain Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Snake VS Block
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|The Floor Is Lava
|Ketchapp
|kostenlos
|4
|Stadt Land Fluss - Wörtespiel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|5
|100 Balls - Tap to Drop the Color Ball Game
|Reach Mob Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Ich Einfach Unverbesserlich: Minion Rush
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|7
|Island Experiment
|Nexters Global LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Kiloo
|kostenlos
|9
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|10
|Mini DAYZ - Survival Game
|Bohemia Interactive a.s.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Motorsport Manager Mobile 2
|Playsport Games Ltd
|4,49
|3
|FRAMED 2
|Loveshack
|0,99
|4
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|5
|Assassin's Creed Identity
|Ubisoft
|0,49
|6
|Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two
|Telltale Inc
|5,49
|7
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|8
|The House of da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|9
|Samorost 3
|Amanita Design
|2,29
|10
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wort Guru
|Zentertain Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Gardenscapes - New Acres
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Ich Einfach Unverbesserlich: Minion Rush
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|4
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|Snoopy Pop
|Jam City, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire
|Epic Action LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Mini DAYZ - Survival Game
|Bohemia Interactive a.s.
|kostenlos
|8
|Snake VS Block
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|illi
|Set Snail
|kostenlos
|10
|Cooking Craze - Ein lustiges Restaurant-Spiel!
|Big Fish Games, Inc
|kostenlos
