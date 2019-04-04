iPhone- und iPad-Charts : Kreativ-Apps sind besonders beliebt
Professionelle Fotobearbeitung, anspruchsvolles Grafikdesign: Das gibt es längst auch für das i-Pad. So finden sich Kreativ-Apps wie Affinity Photo und Affinity Designer auch in den wöchentlichen App-Charts wieder.
Berlin (dpa-infocom)- Acht von zehn der meistverkauften iPad-Apps unterstützen die Nutzer in ihrer Produktivität und Kreativität. Auch in den Top 10 der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps sind fünf aus diesem Bereich, darunter Apples iWork Apps Pages, Numbers und Keynote.
Die Präsentations-App Keynote hat kürzlich ein Update spendiert bekommen. Es enthält nun unter anderem eine erweiterte Integration von Apple Pencil mit neuen Animationsoptionen und eine neue Benutzeroberfläche.
Affinity Designer (17,99 Euro) ist eine flexible Softwarelösung für Grafikdesign auf dem iPad. Mit der App können Kreative Grafiken für Werbematerial oder Websites entwerfen, an Icons tüfteln oder einfach nur zeichnen. Nicht nur preislich eine echte Alternative zu den bekannten Platzhirschen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|TouchRetouch
|Adva-Soft
|2,29
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|8
|Evertale
|ZigZaGame Inc.
|0,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|H&M App
|H&M
|kostenlos
|2
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Pick Me Up
|tastypill
|kostenlos
|8
|Twist Hit!
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|17,99
|7
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|17,99
|10
|Scanner Pro
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|The Elder Scrolls: Blades
|Bethesda
|kostenlos
|6
|Pages
|Apple
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Numbers
|Apple
|kostenlos
|9
|Keynote
|Apple
|kostenlos
|10
|Rechner - Standard +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology
|kostenlos
