Hits für iPhone und iPad : Zwischen History und Fantasy: Zeitreisen in den Game-Charts

Italien in der Renaissance, eine Zombie-Apokalypse und ein Zeichentrick-Abenteuer: In den Spiele-Charts wandeln iOS-Nutzer in dieser Woche zwischen verschiedenen Welten.

«Assassin's Creed Identity» (4,99 Euro) ist ein Spiel, was sich in den Top 10 der meistgekauften iOS-Games hält. Es handelt sich um eine Action-Adventure-Reihe im Italien der Renaissance. In dem Rollenspiel streben Templer und Assasine nach der Lösung des Rätsels von Eden.

Die kostenlose App «Last Day On Earth: Survival» ist eine Mischung aus Strategiespiel und Shooter. Mit mehreren Spielern zusammen kämpft man sich durch die Zombie-Apokalypse und verbessert dabei seine Kampfkünste, baut Unterkünfte oder stellt überlebenswichtige Werkzeuge und Waffen her.

«Day of the Tentacle» ist eine remasterte App im Zeichentrickformat. In dem Zeitreise-Puzzle-Abenteuer arbeiten drei Freunde zusammen, um ein böses, lila Mutantententakel daran zu hindern, die Weltherrschaft an sich zu reißen. Das Spiel ist für 2,29 Euro nicht nur für Kinder ein witziger Zeitvertreib.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 Playsport Games Ltd 4,49 2 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 7,99 3 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 4,99 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Game of Quotes Studio Kalliope GmbH 1,99 6 Day of the Tentacle Remastered Double Fine Productions, Inc. 2,29 7 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 8 Layton’s Mystery Journey Level-5 Inc. 17,99 9 MONOPOLY Game Electronic Arts 1,09 10 Doodle Jump - ACHTUNG: Höchste Ansteckungsgefahr! Lima Sky 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Wort Guru Zentertain Ltd. kostenlos 2 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos 3 Scale 101 Digital Co. kostenlos 4 Driving School 3D nullapp kostenlos 5 Last Day On Earth: Zombie Survival Andrey Pryakhin kostenlos 6 Driving School 2017 Alexandru Marusac kostenlos 7 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörtespiel Fanatee kostenlos 8 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos 9 Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire Epic Action LLC kostenlos 10 Brain On! Physics Boxs Puzzles Le Van Trong kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 Playsport Games Ltd 4,49 2 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 7,99 3 Day of the Tentacle Remastered Double Fine Productions, Inc. 2,29 4 Layton’s Mystery Journey Level-5 Inc. 17,99 5 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 6 Full Throttle Remastered Double Fine Productions, Inc. 5,49 7 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 8 Monument Valley 2 ustwo Games Ltd 5,49 9 F1 2016 The Codemasters Software Company Limited 5,49 10 The Franz Kafka Videogame Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 3,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Wort Guru Zentertain Ltd. kostenlos 2 Cooking Craze - Ein lustiges Restaurant-Spiel! Big Fish Games, Inc kostenlos 3 Driving School 2017 Alexandru Marusac kostenlos 4 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos 5 Gardenscapes - New Acres Playrix Games kostenlos 6 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 7 Ich Einfach Unverbesserlich: Minion Rush Gameloft kostenlos 8 SuperCity: Build a Story Playkot Limited kostenlos 9 Last Day On Earth: Zombie Survival Andrey Pryakhin kostenlos 10 Mr Jump S 1Button SARL kostenlos

von dpa

erstellt am 27.Jul.2017 | 15:37 Uhr